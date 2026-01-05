Baffled by Science

Neural Foundry
Jan 6

The inverter stability problem is the part everyone glosses over when talking about grid-scale renewables. Traditional synchronous generators provide intertia automatically through their rotating mass, but inverters have to actively decide to divert current away from productive output to stabilize voltage. When I worked on microgrid projects a few years back, we saw firsthand how tricky it gets when you lose that electromagnetic coupling and the control systems have to react in miliseconds instead of the grid self-stabilizing.

Steve Davison
Jan 6

Kathryn covers this extensively and I haven’t heard anyone else who gets on the mainstream media (even if only occasionally) and provides this sort of insight. She has a rare combination of education and experience. I’d make her Energy Secretary in a heart beat.

