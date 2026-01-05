In her latest article 2025: the year energy security threats began to manifest, Kathryn Porter provides a sobering account of systemic failures across Europe, from near-misses on the British grid to full-scale blackouts in Iberia. To understand why her assessment demands the immediate attention of policymakers we have to recognise Porter’s unique vantage point.

The Credibility of the Messenger

Kathryn Porter is not just a commentator. She is a multidisciplinary expert with a background in complex physics and high-stakes finance. Holding a Master’s degree in Physics and an MBA, her career spans senior roles at Deloitte, Barclays Capital, EDF Trading, and Centrica. With this combination of scientific literacy and financial expertise, Porter can dissect the energy market not just as a series of policy goals, but as a physical system governed by engineering limits and an economic asset governed by risk management.

Furthermore, as an associate member of the Executive Council for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Energy Studies, Porter is deeply embedded in the UK’s policy infrastructure. Crucially, she operates as an independent consultant, which she notes allows her to speak “far more openly than most” because she has no investors or corporate masters to appease. When Porter identifies a threat, it is rooted in a career spent managing multi-million euro revenue streams and complex commodity exposures.

Systematic Forecasting Failures: The NESO Crisis

A central pillar of Porter’s critique is the alarming inaccuracy of National Energy System Operator (NESO) demand forecasts. She highlights a near-blackout on 8 January 2025, where balancing the market cost £23 million! This is ten times the norm and as Porter explained, due in large part to forecasting failures.

Her analysis of NESO data reveals forecast errors as high as 22.7% of demand, with absolute errors reaching 5.7 GW. To put this in perspective, such an error is four times the reserve level NESO is required to hold to protect against the loss of the grid’s largest in-feed (according to the Security and Quality of Supply Standard - SQSS).

Porter warns that while NESO has instituted audits, there is no evidence of improvement, suggesting that growing system complexity is overwhelming current forecasting capabilities. For policymakers, the message is clear: the “brain” of the British energy system is increasingly unable to predict the needs of the body it controls.

Infrastructure and the “End-of-Life” Mirage

The article exposes a dangerous disconnect between regulatory focus and physical asset health. The March 2025 Heathrow blackout was traced to a transformer that was 57 years old. Despite its age, National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) had assigned it a very low “end-of-life” (EoL) score of 12.7 out of 100, meaning it was treated as nearly new!

Porter argues that Ofgem’s prioritisation of “load” (new connections for net zero) over “non-load” (maintenance of legacy infrastructure) has encouraged network operators to neglect the backbone of the grid. With 30% of switchgear and nearly two-thirds of overhead lines now over 45 years old, the UK is entering a high-risk window where elderly assets are failing faster than they are being replaced.

The Inverter Problem and the Iberian Collapse

The April 2025 Iberian blackout serves as a “canary in the coal mine” for highly renewable grids. Porter identifies the root cause as a widespread failure of inverter-based generators (wind and solar) to comply with grid codes during a voltage disturbance.

She provides a sophisticated technical critique of the industry’s reliance on VArs (Volt-Ampere reactives), the measurement unit for reactive power. This type of power maintains voltage and magnetic fields in the power system. VArs are supplied by large rotating machines such as synchronous generators (providing system inertia), and electronic systems called inverters. The latter convert the direct current output by renewables into the alternating current required by the grid. Technically, most modern wind turbines generate variable frequency alternating current, but this must be rectified into direct current and then inverted back to alternating current at a stable frequency.

Unlike traditional plants that provide grid support automatically via electromagnetic coupling, inverters must “divert current away from powering loads” to support the grid, which can lead to catastrophic frequency collapses. Porter warns that “grid-forming” power electronics are not yet a proven solution at scale, leaving the system vulnerable as traditional inertia is phased out.

The Fiscal Dead-End

Perhaps most critically for policymakers, Porter links energy security to the deteriorating sovereign debt landscape. With UK debt near 96% of GDP and borrowing costs rising above those of many G7 peers, the financial capacity to “spend whatever it takes” to keep the lights on is evaporating.

She critiques the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as an inflationary tool that raises the cost of foundational inputs like steel and electricity without solving the core issue of high energy costs. This creates a “debt trap” where red tape and high energy prices strangle the growth needed to service the very debt used to fund the energy transition.

Why Her Article Demands Action

Policymakers should take this article seriously because it demonstrates that energy security is a multidisciplinary failure. It is not just a lack of wind or sun; it is a failure of:

Engineering: Aging transformers and the loss of physical inertia.

Forecasting: Chronic errors that exceed safety margins.

Economics: A regulatory framework (Ofgem) that disincentivises basic maintenance.

Governance: The delegation of authority to arm’s length bodies that have lost “operational control”.

Porter concludes that the current direction of travel is physically and financially constrained. Ignoring these “hard physical realities” in favour of political targets like Clean Power 2030 risks not just economic stagnation, but actual fatalities, as seen in the 167 excess deaths following the Iberian blackout.

Share

Summary

Relying on current energy policy is like driving a vintage bus at 100mph while the dashboard instruments are malfunctioning. We are so focused on reaching the “Net Zero” destination that we have ignored the fact that the tyres (infrastructure) are 50 years old, the speedometer (forecasting) is lying to us, and we have replaced the traditional, reliable engine (synchronous generation) with digital motors that stop working the moment the road gets bumpy. Eventually, the laws of physics will override the driver’s intentions.