Baffled by Science

Baffled by Science

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David Simpson's avatar
David Simpson
2d

Sadly, when the turds do actually start flying around the room having hit the fan, Im afraid most of those advocating for net zero now will simply insist that we didn’t do it soon enough or hard enough. See Covid if you don’t believe me.

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1 reply by Steve Davison
messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
2d

Not sure I agree with the 'fairy denialism' stuff, but otherwise spot on! :)

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