Baffled by Science

Baffled by Science

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LB Writes's avatar
LB Writes
20h

Great article Steve, very important perspective. I believe this is the correct approach also, unfortunately for me, I find it exhausting.

I started out with a very delicate approach, similar to what you have described, but after a while it seemed those that were open, flexible thinkers would come on the journey but many were so ideologically radicalised that they would get argumentative no matter how much I patted them on the head. It wasn't worth my mental health in the end. I'm still working on my patience in this regard.

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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
1d

Off to a great start! Looking forward to your next!

Some great geoengineering research here: www.chemtrailfacts.com

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