Rafe Champion
Paul Dawson has an equally chilling warning to Kathryn Porter and he nails the wind drought problem, and others!

https://substack.com/home/post/p-180089713

Great work Steve! To get to people with short attention spans it may help to explain that wind and solar will not work due to the combination of wind droughts (especially windless nights) and the lack of grid-scale storage.

Its really as simple as the ABC of intermittent energy. ABC is not an acronym; it's just three things that everyone needs to know.

A: The grid has to receive a continuous input that is adequate to meet the demand, second by second.

B: The continuity of wind and solar input is broken at night when there is little or no wind.

C: Storage at the scale required to bridge the gaps is not feasible or affordable with current technology.

Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings and the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.

It is disconcerting to see the disastrous consequences of failing to check the supply chain for the most important input to the wind power industry.

Insert “for want of checking the wind supply” in this unhappy story.

For want of a nail the shoe was lost.

For want of a shoe the horse was lost.

And then the rider, the message, the battle and the kingdom.

Now the once-proud industrial kingdoms of Britain and Germany are virtually lost, and Australia is circling the drain.

Trillions of dollars spent worldwide on wind and solar have delivered more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic damage to forests and farmlands.

That could have been averted if the net zero enthusiasts had taken account of the implications of wind droughts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-sinister-threat-of-wind-droughts

Why did nobody take any notice of the Dunkelflautes observed for 60 years on the North Sea oil and gas rigs? And Britain and Germany bet the farm on wind, especially offshore wind!

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-curious-tale-of-the-north-sea-winds/

The Australian pioneer wind watchers sounded an alarm but not even the Australian authorities and journalists took any notice.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/watching-the-wind-watchers

