Baffled by Science
Inertia and Reactive Power
The keys to understanding why the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan will fail and why blackouts are inevitable.
Jan 8
Steve Davison
Kathryn Porter warns of a looming energy crisis
The year 2025 may be remembered as the time when the theoretical risks of the energy transition collided with physical and fiscal reality.
Jan 5
Steve Davison
December 2025
Controversial mega service station announced for the Orkney Islands
In this guest post, Tam MacLeod, Lead Economics Correspondent at the Orkney Times, writes about the mixed responses to this controversial though…
Dec 6, 2025
Steve Davison
November 2025
Climate Charts and Data Without Comment
A collection of charts and data points on carbon dioxide, climate change, its impact on humans and the environment, and, finally, climate economics.
Nov 22, 2025
Steve Davison
Review of ‘Energy Abundance’ – Part II
A second look at the SDP's green paper and its revolutionary approach to fixing the economy through energy independence and a new economic approach…
Nov 18, 2025
Steve Davison
A Review of ‘Energy Abundance’ the SDP’s Green Paper on Energy
The SDP’s paper shows how to fix our broken energy system but the only party likely to be able to implement it is Reform.
Nov 9, 2025
Steve Davison
The Battle of Ideas Comes to Manchester
There was a lively discussion at the first Battle of Ideas in Manchester, but the left isn’t ready for Reform.
Nov 6, 2025
Steve Davison
Dieter Helm discusses our unrealistic energy policy
Dieter Helm highlights the increasing issues arising from our Net Zero policy, showing that costs will only rise further and for longer, whilst making…
Nov 3, 2025
Steve Davison
Bill Gates admits rising CO2 isn’t going to kill us
If Bill Gates has seen the light, it’s inevitable others will follow
Nov 1, 2025
Steve Davison
October 2025
Explaining Marginal Pricing for Ed Miliband
A short guide to energy pricing that even Ed Miliband could understand
Oct 25, 2025
Steve Davison
Is This the End of Climate Groupthink?
Net Zero is far from being the only manifestation of groupthink, but it is probably the costliest and long overdue for being consigned to history.
Oct 8, 2025
Steve Davison
Comedy and Conscience After Terror?
A difficult decision in the aftermath of the terrorist attack at a Manchester synagogue
Oct 3, 2025
Steve Davison
