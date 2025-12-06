Baffled by Science

Climate Charts and Data Without Comment
A collection of charts and data points on carbon dioxide, climate change, its impact on humans and the environment, and, finally, climate economics.
  Steve Davison
Review of ‘Energy Abundance’ – Part II
A second look at the SDP's green paper and its revolutionary approach to fixing the economy through energy independence and a new economic approach…
  Steve Davison
A Review of ‘Energy Abundance’ the SDP’s Green Paper on Energy
The SDP’s paper shows how to fix our broken energy system but the only party likely to be able to implement it is Reform.
  Steve Davison
The Battle of Ideas Comes to Manchester
There was a lively discussion at the first Battle of Ideas in Manchester, but the left isn’t ready for Reform.
  Steve Davison
Dieter Helm discusses our unrealistic energy policy
Dieter Helm highlights the increasing issues arising from our Net Zero policy, showing that costs will only rise further and for longer, whilst making…
  Steve Davison
Bill Gates admits rising CO2 isn’t going to kill us
If Bill Gates has seen the light, it’s inevitable others will follow
  Steve Davison

